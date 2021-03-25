Students from Kyrgyzstan can leave for Russia by charter flights

Students from Kyrgyzstan can take charter flights to Russia. Official Facebook page of the Russian Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic says.

The Russian government has made a decision according to which students, postgraduates, resident physicians, students of preparatory faculties from Kyrgyzstan are allowed to return to Russia by charter flights to continue their studies.

It is necessary:

To notify the university by e-mail about the date of entry into Russia not less than 10 days in advance. After sending the letter, consent to entry should be received by e-mail;

To undergo PCR testing not earlier than 72 hours before arrival in Russia;

To undergo second PCR testing within 72 hours after entering the territory of Russia. Observe the self-isolation regime at the place of residence before receiving the test results. Classes are attended online during the period of isolation. Foreign students are not allowed to study in offline format without the second test.