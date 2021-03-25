Kyrgyzstan to host EXPO KYRGYZSTAN - EURASIA 2021

The second international universal exhibition EXPO KYRGYZSTAN — EURASIA 2021 will be held in Kyrgyzstan. Kyrgyzexpocentre of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry reported.

The purpose of the event is promotion of high-quality domestic and foreign products and services in the domestic and foreign markets, development of economic, scientific, technical and cultural interaction between enterprises and countries of Eurasia.

«EXPO EURASIA — KYRGYZSTAN 2021 is a large exhibition project that includes a set of events: specialized international exhibitions; thematic exhibitions; exhibitions and fairs; mini-exhibitions; presentations; congress events — conferences, forums,» the organizers told.

The exhibition is held by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry under the auspices of the Government.

It will take place in two stages: on March 26-28 and March 31 — April 4.