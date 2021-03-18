Four pharmaceutical companies fined for driving up medicines prices

Four pharmaceutical companies were fined for driving up prices of medicines. Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced today at a briefing.

According to him, experts conduct raids and check prices. Negotiations are underway with pharmaceutical companies to prevent unreasonable price increases.

«We issued warnings to four pharmaceutical companies and imposed fines for 112,000 soms. In case of repeated cases, we will think about revoking their licenses,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.