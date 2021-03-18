At least 1,137 medical workers recovered from COVID-19 get compensation

At least 1,137 medical workers who had recovered from COVID-19 received compensation of 200,000 soms. Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Madamin Karataev announced at a press conference.

According to him, about 4,000 applications for compensation were received.

«In addition, 32 families of deceased medical workers received 1 million soms each, a total of 60 applications were received from families,» he said.

Madamin Karataev noted that no one received compensation since the beginning of 2021. «Government decree was issued on January 11, according to which the employer, the health care organization, creates a commission that examines the document and decides whether compensation is due or not. At the same time, the amount of compensation has been reduced to 75,000 soms,» he noted.

Only those medical workers who have been diagnosed with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 have the right to compensation. As the deputy minister explained, the government decree issued in May, on the basis of which compensation was paid, did not include community-acquired pneumonia. «Many people turn to us on this issue. But since the decree says that we must pay in case of a positive PCR test only, we must obey. We raised this issue, including in the Parliament. If changes are made, we will pay,» he said.