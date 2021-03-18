COVID-19: At least 106 medical workers die for 12 months in Kyrgyzstan

The very same day the year before the authorities announced the first people infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. They turned out to be pilgrims who returned from Umrah from Saudi Arabia.

At least 106 health workers died from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia during the year. The press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, there were 14 medical workers among the dead, who worked at other departments and private organizations.

At least 4,208 cases of infection of medical workers with COVID-19 have been registered since March 2020, 4,195 of them have recovered. The Ministry of Health did not combine statistics on laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia in respect of infected medical workers.