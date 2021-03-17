Uzbekistan ready to supply Kyrgyzstan with wheat and cotton seeds

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan signed a roadmap for cooperation in agriculture and food supply. Press service of the Government reported.

The document includes issues on the supply of agricultural products, including potatoes, seeds, testing, registration and admission of new varieties of grain and other crops in the territory of the two countries, training of students in animal husbandry at higher educational institutions of Uzbekistan, as well as on cooperation based on research institutes.

Uzbekistan is ready to provide Kyrgyzstan with 10,000 saplings of fruit and berry trees, 1,000 tons of winter wheat seeds and 500 tons of cotton seeds of Sultan variety.

«The parties also discussed the possibility of building a greenhouse with an area of ​​1,000 square meters, export of meat and live animals, attracting investments in joint ventures in the field of meat processing. A meeting was held with the management of Uzkimesanoat JSC, within which an agreement was reached on the daily and uninterrupted supply of mineral fertilizers to Kyrgyzstan in the amount of 800-1,000 tons,» the message says.