Kyrgyzstan gives no consent to AstraZeneca vaccine yet

Kyrgyzstan has not yet given its consent to AstraZeneca vaccine, but has not refused it either. Minister of Health and Social Development of the republic Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, it is necessary to wait for results of the third clinical phase of the trials. «If it goes without complications, only then we will make a decision. We will be provided with 1.2 million doses of a vaccine within COVAX initiative,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

He added that delivery of the Chinese vaccine (humanitarian aid in the form of 150,000 doses) is expected on March 19. The Russian one will be also delivered «one of these days.» The minister did not specify the timing of vaccine deliveries within COVAX.

European countries suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine after cases of an adverse reaction to it.