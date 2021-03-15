18:16
President Japarov invites Japan DX company to invest in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received Soji Suzuki, Executive Chairman of Japan DX company. Press service of the head of state reported.

The parties discussed possibility of investment cooperation in extraction of mineral resources and subsoil use. As the head of state noted, Kyrgyzstan is a country rich in mineral resources and investors from many countries of the world work in the mining industry.

According to him, attraction of investments in the mining industry is one of the key issues for Kyrgyzstan.

Therefore, the country’s leadership has a clear position: those who hinder the work of investors will be held accountable, and the rights and property of investors will be maximally protected.

At the same time, it is important to ensure complete safety in extraction of minerals using technological developments. Sadyr Japarov also stressed that Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to digitalization, setting the goal of creating the necessary conditions for the provision of affordable and high-quality services to the population.

In addition, the President noted the ongoing work on improvement of digital competence, digitalization of education, healthcare, agriculture, and development of e-commerce and high technologies. He expressed his interest in close cooperation with Japan in various directions, adopting its best practices in the use of modern technologies.

For his part, Executive Chairman of Japan DX Soji Suzuki noted that development of digital technologies was very important for countries such as Kyrgyzstan. According to him, introduction of the latest systems in the management of mining operations, the so-called «smart subsoil use», will significantly optimize management processes and reduce production costs, as well as strengthen control.

Soji Suzuki noted the need to use elements of artificial intelligence, blockchain and cybersecurity, which is an extremely important criterion for investors.

He noted the company’s extensive experience in implementing similar projects in other countries of the world and expressed readiness to assist Kyrgyzstan in development of this direction.

At the end of the meeting, Sadyr Japarov suggested Soji Suzuki to invest in other projects, stressing that the doors of Kyrgyzstan are always open for investors.
