Recovery of Bishkek after pandemic discussed in capital

Bishkek: Towards Sustainable Smart City and its post COVID-19 Recovery online workshop was held in the meeting room of the Bishkek City Hall yesterday. Press service of the City Hall reported.

Its participants discussed the social and economic changes in Bishkek caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the tasks for 2021.

In addition, interim results of cooperation between the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe and Bishkek on three projects: smart sustainable cities for the 2030 agenda for sustainable development and a new urban development agenda in the region, recovery measures after the COVID-19 pandemic in informal settlements and strengthening the economic resilience of cities during and after the COVID-19 pandemic were presented at the workshop.

The City Hall noted that Bishkek has joined the global campaign to improve cities’ resilience to disasters by 2030 with the support of the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction and the European Union.
