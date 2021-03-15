10:34
WHO gives green light to emergency use of one more COVID-19 vaccine

WHO announced it had given clearance to the vaccine developed by Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), for emergency use in all countries and for the international UN-partnered effort to roll-out vaccines equitably across the world. UN News reports with reference to the head of the World Health Organization Tedros Ghebreyesus.

The vaccine from Janssen is the first to be listed by WHO as a single dose shot, the organization reports.

«At least 500 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been reserved within COVAX. We hope to receive them in the near future,» Tedros Ghebreyesus said.

WHO hopes that the roll-out of Johnson & Johnson vaccine will significantly accelerate immunization of people. This vaccine is not as effective as Pfizer or Moderna, but it does offer a number of benefits.

For example, Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be stored in an ordinary refrigerator, which greatly facilitates its transportation. A complete vaccination requires only one shot.

Tedros Ghebreyesus noted that some countries have suspended the use of AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine based on reports of blood clots in some people who received two doses of the vaccine. «This is a precautionary measure until the investigation is completed,» he said.

The WHO noted that the link between vaccination and death from thrombosis has not yet been confirmed, and stresses that countries may use the AstraZeneca vaccine during the investigation.

«At the moment, more than 335 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been used worldwide, and not a single death as a result of vaccination has been registered,» the head of WHO said.
