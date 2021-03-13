14:14
USD 84.80
EUR 101.18
RUB 1.15
English

63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total

At least 63 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 26 people got infected in Bishkek, 3 — in Osh city, 20— in Chui region, 2 — in Osh region, 4 — in Naryn region, 7 — Issyk-Kul region, 1 — in Jalal-Abad region.

In total, 86,818 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/186369/
views: 81
Print
Related
590 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 105 - in serious condition
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
572 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 98 - in serious condition
63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,755 in total
European Union donates PCR test kits to Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 117.9 million people globally
555 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 94 - in serious condition
52 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,692 in total
WHO experts study side effects of COVID-19 vaccines
Popular
Uzbekistan to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 50 million for implementation of projects Uzbekistan to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 50 million for implementation of projects
Sadyr Japarov's visit to Uzbekistan: Negotiations, business forum on the agenda Sadyr Japarov's visit to Uzbekistan: Negotiations, business forum on the agenda
Rally against new Constitution ends in Bishkek Rally against new Constitution ends in Bishkek
Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to begin on March 22 Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to begin on March 22
13 March, Saturday
14:10
Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan
13:52
590 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 105 - in serious condition
13:47
63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total
13:44
Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings
12:01
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts