School burns down in Kara-Kuldzha district of Kyrgyzstan

Secondary school named after Zhumabai Abidinov completely burned down in Buiga village, Kara-Kuldzha district of Osh region. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, fire broke out on March 10. Nobody was injured in the fire.

«A total of 350 square meters burned down. The fire was reported at 4.16, and it was extinguished at 6.35. Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are trying to find out the circumstances,» the ministry said.

This is already the third school fire this year. A fire broke out in a secondary school in Ak-Zhar village of Kara-Buura district, Talas region on January 28. The cause of the fire was improper use of the boiler room. A school in Madaniyat village, Kara-Suu district of Osh region completely burned down on March 2.
