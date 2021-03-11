School burns down in Kara-Kuldzha district of Kyrgyzstan

Secondary school named after Zhumabai Abidinov completely burned down in Buiga village, Kara-Kuldzha district of Osh region. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, fire broke out on March 10. Nobody was injured in the fire.

«A total of 350 square meters burned down. The fire was reported at 4.16, and it was extinguished at 6.35. Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are trying to find out the circumstances,» the ministry said.