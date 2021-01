Fire broke out in the secondary school in Ak-Zhar village, Kara-Buura district of Talas region of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the ministry, the fire broke out in the boiler room of the building.

«Message about the fire was received at about 7.30 am. Two fire brigades were involved in its extinction. The fire was extinguished,» the Emergencies Ministry said.