Kyrgyzstanis staying abroad to be able to get necessary certificates remotely

Kyrgyzstanis staying abroad will be able to get the necessary certificates remotely. Press service of the Government reported.

According to it, with the help of the automated information system, citizens will be able to request various documents of social and legal nature from government agencies of Kyrgyzstan.

They can request certificates of tax arrears, pension, periods of work of the insured person, marriageability, absence of criminal record, confirm the authenticity of driver’s licenses and educational documents.

The launch of the automated information system will reduce the time for providing information from government agencies to applicants abroad.

The issued electronic certificates will also be certified by the electronic signature of a consular official, the authenticity of which can be verified on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.