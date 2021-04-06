Kyrgyzstan abolishes requesting of certificates, documents in paper form

Procedure for requesting certificates and / or paper documents from individuals and legal entities has been abolished in Kyrgyzstan since April 1, 2021. The Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov signed the corresponding decision. Press service of the Government reports.

«In order to implement the presidential decree on «further measures to improve the availability and quality of provision of state and municipal services to the population,» the procedure for requesting from individuals and legal entities certificates and / or paper documents provided by state bodies and local authorities, self-government bodies in the provision of state and municipal services, subject to the complete transformation of the requested information into a digital format, is abolished from April 1, 2021,» the press service said.

According to the document, it is instructed to provide: