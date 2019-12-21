12:55
At least 12 certificates available in digital format in Kyrgyzstan

At least 12 certificates have been digitalized in Kyrgyzstan in 2019. The Chairman of the State Committee for Information Technology and Communications Dastan Dogoev told.

According to him, 18 million soms have been saved through an automated issue of statements of debt.

“In 2020, we plan to create a unified identification system. It is also planned to create a unified system of electronic messages. As of today, some state services can be paid through mobile applications. Currently, more than 650,000 identified users pay for services in electronic format. After the introduction of automation of certificates, we have managed to save 180 million soms,” Dastan Dogoev said.
