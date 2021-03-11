13:24
New directors of Civil Aviation Agency, Kyrgyzaeronavigatsiya appointed

New director of the Civil Aviation Agency and the General Director of Kyrgyzaeronavigatsiya state enterprise have been appointed. The Ministry of Transport, Architecture, Construction and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Bakyt Dzhunushaliev became the Director of the Civil Aviation Agency. He was the Deputy Head of the agency.

Shakir Dzhangaziev became the General Director of Kyrgyzaeronavigatsiya state enterprise. Prior to the appointment, he was a member of the Board of Directors of Manas International Airport OJSC. He was already in charge of the company until 2013.

The previous heads of the organizations were dismissed from their posts in accordance with the order of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/186075/
views: 112
