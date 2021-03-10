16:14
Business speaks up for industrial safety and postponement of labeling

Executive Director of the International Business Council (IBC) Askar Sydykov raised the issues of improving legislation in the field of industrial safety system at a meeting of the Council for Business Development and Investment under the Government of Kyrgyzstan. IBC reports.

The meeting was chaired by the Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov. The head of the IBC also voiced the opinion of the business about the need to postpone introduction of labeling of goods by digital identification means.

Another important issue for business and the life of the state as a whole is professionalism and level of knowledge and skills of civil servants. Therefore, when changing the structure of the Government and state bodies, it is necessary to create conditions for the career growth of civil servants so that they do not lose motivation and the civil service does not lose experienced personnel.

The IBC head also supported customs brokers regarding inadmissibility of monopolization of customs services and stressed the need to develop the insurance market in the country.

«We managed to express our position on a number of important issues that are important for business, and we found support of government agencies and the Prime Minister on almost all issues,» Askar Sydykov said following the meeting.

In addition to the head of the Cabinet, Vice Prime Minister — Minister of Economy and Finance Ulukbek Karmyshakov, heads of relevant ministries and departments, heads of the country’s leading business associations took part in the work of the Investment Council. Specific decisions were made on each of the issues raised with real deadlines for their implementation.

«The Investment Council under the Government is a very important platform for the entire business. It is gratifying that, despite changes in the composition and structure of the Government, the Investment Council continues its work to improve the business environment and create a favorable business and investment climate in the country,» the IBC head concluded.
