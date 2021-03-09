Michigan student brings homemade explosive device to school and detonates it

At least five students and a teacher were injured when a homemade explosive device was unintentionally detonated in a classroom in the U.S. state of Michigan. RIA Novosti reports with reference to the local police.

The incident took place on March 8 in Newaygo county.

According to preliminary results of the investigation, a 16-year-old school student accidentally detonated the explosive device he brought to the educational institution. He received moderate injuries and was hospitalized.

Four more students received minor injuries and turned to a medical facility. The students were evacuated.

Investigation of the incident continues. Law enforcement agencies are finding out composition of the exploded device.