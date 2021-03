A peaceful march for women’s rights was held in Bishkek on March 8.

About 300 people gathered at the main entrance to the White House in the capital. Citizens held banners «My happiness is in my rights», «Place of women where they see fit», «For safe world for women». The participants marched peacefully along Chui Avenue to the monument to Urkuya Salieva.

The same march of solidarity took place in Osh city.

This year, the assembly was held peacefully, without provocations and dispersal.