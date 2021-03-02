Gold smuggling: Duishenbek Chotkaraev remanded in custody

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek extended the measure of restraint for the ex-deputy chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Duishenbek Chotkaraev. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

Chotkaraev was remanded in custody in the SCNS remand prison until March 19. The former official appealed the ruling in the Bishkek City Court, but the lawyer’s petition was not granted.

Press service of the court confirmed this information.

Duishenbek Chotkaraev is a suspect in the gold smuggling case. According to the investigation, he was involved in the illegal release of persons detained for smuggling and return of confiscated jewelry. Together with Chotkaraev, another ex-deputy head of the State Committee for National Security, Bolot Suyumbaev, is involved in the case. He is wanted.