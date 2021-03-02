12:24
USD 84.78
EUR 102.21
RUB 1.15
English

Gold smuggling: Duishenbek Chotkaraev remanded in custody

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek extended the measure of restraint for the ex-deputy chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Duishenbek Chotkaraev. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

Chotkaraev was remanded in custody in the SCNS remand prison until March 19. The former official appealed the ruling in the Bishkek City Court, but the lawyer’s petition was not granted.

Press service of the court confirmed this information.

Duishenbek Chotkaraev is a suspect in the gold smuggling case. According to the investigation, he was involved in the illegal release of persons detained for smuggling and return of confiscated jewelry. Together with Chotkaraev, another ex-deputy head of the State Committee for National Security, Bolot Suyumbaev, is involved in the case. He is wanted.
link: https://24.kg/english/185107/
views: 92
Print
Related
Smugglers detained on border with Tajikistan
Smuggling for 3 million: Kyrgyzstani detained in Osh region
Kyrgyzstani tries to smuggle gold jewelry for 53 mln soms into country
Smuggling for 800,000 soms: Border guards detain three Kyrgyzstanis
Smuggling of 40 tons of walnuts from Kyrgyzstan into Russia prevented
Tilek Toktogaziev: Budget loses billions of soms due to flour smuggling
Border guards of Kyrgyzstan prevent smuggling of cattle into Uzbekistan
State Border Service instructed to step up fight against smuggling
Smuggling of over 4,000 TV sets into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Inspector of South-West Customs detained for smuggling
Popular
Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov explains why Akylbek Japarov heads commission on Kumtor Sadyr Japarov explains why Akylbek Japarov heads commission on Kumtor
Russian Minister of Education to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan Russian Minister of Education to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov to visit Kazakhstan President Sadyr Japarov to visit Kazakhstan
2 March, Tuesday
11:45
Suspect in murder of DJ detained in Bishkek Suspect in murder of DJ detained in Bishkek
11:38
Gold smuggling: Duishenbek Chotkaraev remanded in custody
10:54
Unknown men kidnap citizen of China in Kant town
10:33
Kyrgyzstan connects to Travel without COVID-19 app in test mode
10:23
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours