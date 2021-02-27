14:11
Presidential Executive Office discusses measures to implement personnel policy

The Presidential Executive Office of Kyrgyzstan discussed measures to implement the decree on a new state personnel policy. Press service of the head of state reported.

The First Deputy Chief of Staff Mederbek Satyev chaired the working meeting. Its participants discussed the issues of improving the selection process for the prosecution bodies and some law enforcement agencies.

In addition, the participants discussed the proposals of the Secretariat of the Security Council on eradicating corruption in the activities of government bodies and reducing the bureaucratic and other administrative procedures of the ongoing competitive selection for admission to the personnel reserve for subsequent recruitment to the structures under consideration.

Representatives of the departments voiced proposals to ensure fair access to public service and formation of a professional reserve of personnel, along with raising requirements for candidates for further implementation of the state personnel policy.
