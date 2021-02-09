President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs five more decrees

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed five new decrees. Press service of the head of state reported.

The President signed decrees on measures to develop the healthcare sector, further development of the financial market, the country’s agro-industrial complex, conducting of an inventory of legislation and stepping up introduction of digital technologies.

The decree on urgent measures for development of the health sector and improvement of the quality of life and health of the population in Kyrgyzstan is aimed at improving the activities of health organizations in protecting and strengthening public health, prevention of diseases. In addition, thanks to its implementation, it is expected to improve the quality and availability of medical services provided to citizens and legal entities, material and technical support, human resource management and further implementation of digital technologies in the healthcare system.

The decree on measures for development of the financial market provides for measures to further develop the country’s financial market to accelerate its development and the process of its digitalization, simplify procedures for obtaining financial services by citizens and entrepreneurs, and create a favorable environment for investment in this sector.

The main task of the decree on measures for development of the agro-industrial complex is the development and consistent implementation of measures to develop priority areas of the agro-industrial complex to ensure the country’s food security by increasing the production and export potential of agricultural products, providing state support to achieve the set goals.

A decree was signed on conducting an inventory of the legislation of Kyrgyzstan to optimize and improve the entire legislative framework, carry out a large-scale and qualitative change based on the revision of existing values ​​and principles, new guidelines aimed at protecting the rights and interests of citizens and legal entities.

The decree on further measures to improve the availability and quality of the provision of state and municipal services to the population determines the main tasks for building sustainable digital interaction between the state, business and citizens in the near future. The purpose of the decree is to take further measures to improve the availability and quality of the provision of state and municipal services to the population.

«The Government is recommended to take all necessary measures to implement the tasks arising from the decrees,» the message says.