Kyrgyzstan to update its personnel policy

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved amendments to the Law «On the State Civil Service and Municipal Service» aimed at reducing bureaucratic barriers and increasing the efficiency of public administration.

Qualification requirements have been simplified: now candidates with more flexible educational criteria are accepted for junior positions, which expands the personnel potential and facilitates access to the civil service.

As the press service of the Ministry of Justice reported, the requirement for higher education remains for senior and top positions, but with exceptions for specialties that require specialized training.

The authorized state body, by creating a single personnel reserve, reduces the time and costs of holding repeated competitions in various institutions and local governments.

A quota of up to 10 percent for non-competitive appointments in ministries has been introduced in the personnel policy, which accelerates the recruitment of experts and managers for priority tasks while maintaining control and transparency.

Disciplinary procedures are simplified: an employee’s refusal to provide written explanations and familiarize themselves with orders is recorded in an electronic document, which reduces bureaucracy and lowers the risk of abuse.

The law establishes a mechanism for dismissal at the initiative of the authorities in the event of loss of trust, which will speed up the response to serious violations and increase discipline and responsibility.

The law was developed as part of de-bureaucratization and increasing efficiency of the civil service, and its adoption will not entail additional expenses from the budget.