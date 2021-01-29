President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs first five decrees

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed his first five decrees today. Press service of the head of state reported.

The decrees concern spiritual and moral development, physical education of an individual, a new personnel policy, protection of property and support for entrepreneurs and investors, improvement of the migration situation and reforming the mining industry, the statement says.

The first decree of Sadyr Japarov is the decree on «spiritual and moral development and physical education of an individual».

It is noted that the document is aimed at educating citizens through mastering high moral standards, traditions, traditional family and social values, a healthy lifestyle, introduction to the system of common human values, reflecting the wealth, originality and unity of the cultures of the peoples of the country.

The second decree is on «the new state personnel policy». It is reported that it will create conditions for ensuring equal access of citizens to the state and municipal service, create an effective personnel reserve for all positions with involvement of professionals and progressive youth, and reduce the risk of corruption in dealing with personnel issues.

The third decree on «protection of property and support for entrepreneurs and investors» provides for measures to strengthen the protection of property, entrepreneurs and investors, to exclude unjustified state interference in the economic activities of business entities.

In order to stabilize migration processes, a decree was signed on the «adoption of measures aimed at improving the migration situation».

The fifth decree on «reforming the mining industry of the Kyrgyz Republic» is aimed at improving the regulatory legal framework in the field of subsoil use, industrial and environmental safety, creating conditions for attracting investment to the sector. Development of subsoil plots of national importance will be carried out exclusively by a national mining company with 100% state participation in the authorized capital, with the exception of enterprises that have a license and develop fields at the time of the adoption of the Mining Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.