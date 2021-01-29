23:31
USD 84.80
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.11
English

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs first five decrees

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed his first five decrees today. Press service of the head of state reported.

The decrees concern spiritual and moral development, physical education of an individual, a new personnel policy, protection of property and support for entrepreneurs and investors, improvement of the migration situation and reforming the mining industry, the statement says.

The first decree of Sadyr Japarov is the decree on «spiritual and moral development and physical education of an individual».

It is noted that the document is aimed at educating citizens through mastering high moral standards, traditions, traditional family and social values, a healthy lifestyle, introduction to the system of common human values, reflecting the wealth, originality and unity of the cultures of the peoples of the country.

The second decree is on «the new state personnel policy». It is reported that it will create conditions for ensuring equal access of citizens to the state and municipal service, create an effective personnel reserve for all positions with involvement of professionals and progressive youth, and reduce the risk of corruption in dealing with personnel issues.

The third decree on «protection of property and support for entrepreneurs and investors» provides for measures to strengthen the protection of property, entrepreneurs and investors, to exclude unjustified state interference in the economic activities of business entities.

In order to stabilize migration processes, a decree was signed on the «adoption of measures aimed at improving the migration situation».

The fifth decree on «reforming the mining industry of the Kyrgyz Republic» is aimed at improving the regulatory legal framework in the field of subsoil use, industrial and environmental safety, creating conditions for attracting investment to the sector. Development of subsoil plots of national importance will be carried out exclusively by a national mining company with 100% state participation in the authorized capital, with the exception of enterprises that have a license and develop fields at the time of the adoption of the Mining Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/181720/
views: 112
Print
Related
Russian analyst advises Japarov on sources of funds to restore economy
Sadyr Japarov and Vitaly Markelov discuss gas infrastructure development
Sadyr Japarov meets with heads of international organizations
Sadyr Japarov to work in Government House on Old Square
Sadyr Japarov calls all political forces for unity
Sadyr Japarov promises to create new jobs and return migrants
Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyzstan will continue multipolar foreign policy
Sadyr Japarov names priority directions of foreign policy of Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov: Immense responsibility is placed on me
Sadyr Japarov takes office as President of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
New draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan ready for sending to Parliament New draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan ready for sending to Parliament
Sadyr Japarov's niece to represent Kyrgyzstan at Miss Universe pageant Sadyr Japarov's niece to represent Kyrgyzstan at Miss Universe pageant
Elvira Surabaldieva, Tatyana Golikova discuss fight against coronavirus Elvira Surabaldieva, Tatyana Golikova discuss fight against coronavirus
Bishkek residents protest against minibuses fare increase Bishkek residents protest against minibuses fare increase
29 January, Friday
22:21
Coalition to approve new PM, composition, structure of Government on February 1 Coalition to approve new PM, composition, structure of...
22:15
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs first five decrees
22:00
Some of the best basketball players in Africa arrive in Kyrgyzstan
21:40
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan killed in traffic accident in Ryazan Oblast
18:13
Russian analyst advises Japarov on sources of funds to restore economy