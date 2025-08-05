Kyrgyzstan approves new procedure for forming personnel reserve

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree approving the Regulation on personnel reserve for certain political state and administrative municipal positions. The document was published on the official portal.

According to the decree, the personnel reserve will be formed for the purpose of promptly selecting specialists for high state and municipal positions. The reserve may include:

Current ministers, chairmen of state committees, heads of administrative departments, presidential plenipotentiaries in the regions, as well as persons holding political positions in the presidential administration and the office of the Parliament, who have worked for at least 6 months and meet the qualification requirements;

Chiefs of staff of state and local government bodies who received the highest score based on the results of the annual assessment;

Individuals previously included in the regional or municipal personnel reserve through a competition in accordance with the presidential decree of November 5, 2021 No. 521 — they will be automatically transferred to the new reserve for one year.

Mandatory training is also provided: everyone who does not hold a state or municipal position must complete at least 36 hours of training at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic at their own expense within 12 months from the date of inclusion in the reserve.