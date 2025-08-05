12:29
USD 87.45
EUR 101.08
RUB 1.09
English

Kyrgyzstan approves new procedure for forming personnel reserve

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree approving the Regulation on personnel reserve for certain political state and administrative municipal positions. The document was published on the official portal.

According to the decree, the personnel reserve will be formed for the purpose of promptly selecting specialists for high state and municipal positions. The reserve may include:

  • Current ministers, chairmen of state committees, heads of administrative departments, presidential plenipotentiaries in the regions, as well as persons holding political positions in the presidential administration and the office of the Parliament, who have worked for at least 6 months and meet the qualification requirements;
  • Chiefs of staff of state and local government bodies who received the highest score based on the results of the annual assessment;
  • Individuals previously included in the regional or municipal personnel reserve through a competition in accordance with the presidential decree of November 5, 2021 No. 521 — they will be automatically transferred to the new reserve for one year.

Mandatory training is also provided: everyone who does not hold a state or municipal position must complete at least 36 hours of training at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic at their own expense within 12 months from the date of inclusion in the reserve.
link: https://24.kg/english/338550/
views: 132
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to update its personnel policy
Strategy for development and formation of personnel for 2023-2025 approved
Ulukbek Maripov: It is necessary to form food reserve in case of emergencies
Presidential Executive Office discusses measures to implement personnel policy
Sadyr Japarov bans appointment of people with tarnished reputation
Formation of state personnel reserve begins in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz government allocates 220 million soms to replenish material reserve
National Bank reserves in Kyrgyzstan to be enough for 3.9 months to cover import
Almazbek Usenov appointed head of presidential staff
Entrance fee of 5,000 soms to reserve Inylchek fixed. Tourists are against
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to draw up new state program for development of psychiatric services Kyrgyzstan to draw up new state program for development of psychiatric services
Situation is stable — Ministry on agricultural production in Kyrgyzstan Situation is stable — Ministry on agricultural production in Kyrgyzstan
Tax revenues from agriculture reach more than 563 million soms in Kyrgyzstan Tax revenues from agriculture reach more than 563 million soms in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan receives Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan President of Kyrgyzstan receives Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 August, Tuesday
12:28
Official permission required for construction of private house in Kyrgyzstan Official permission required for construction of privat...
12:07
Kyrgyzstan introduces fines for digital violations — up to 65,000 soms
11:49
Building for Akylman presidential lyceum to be constructed in Jalal-Abad
11:39
Kyrgyzstan sets strict limit on budget deviations in road construction
11:31
Kyrgyzstan approves new procedure for forming personnel reserve