Russia to deliver 500,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine to Kyrgyzstan

Russia will deliver 500,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine to Kyrgyzstan. Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the vaccine will be delivered in stages, but he could not say for sure when the first batch would arrive.

«We have to follow all procedures. The vaccine was recently registered, now lawyers are working on the rest of the documentation. Once all the processes are completed, it will be delivered,» he said.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev added that 504,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine would be allocated free of charge to Kyrgyzstan within COVAX mechanism. The first deliveries are expected in March.

The minister noted that vaccination would be voluntary.