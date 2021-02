Kanybek Sagynbaev became the Director of Specialized Children and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling, billiards and cycling. Press service of the City Hall reported.

Kanybek Sagynbaev was born on November 11, 1985. He is Honored Master of Sports of Kyrgyzstan, three-time world champion (2007, 2010, 2014) and winner of a number of major tournaments.

Previously, the school was headed by Aisha Karymshakova.