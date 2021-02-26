Bishkek hosts Women's Futsal Championship

Bishkek hosted the Futsal Championship among women’s teams of the National League of Kyrgyzstan. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports reports.

At least eight teams from all regions of the republic and Bishkek city took part in the championship.

«The matches were played according to the current rules of football game approved by the IFAB International Council. Awarding ceremony took place for the participants after the matches. The winners of the tournament were awarded cups, medals and diplomas,» the state agency said.