‘Smart laboratory’ opened in Bishkek school

A «smart laboratory» was opened in the school No. 67 in Bishkek as part of Weidong Smart School project. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The pilot school received 30 laptops, as well as a multimedia interactive whiteboard free of charge. «All these devices are interconnected and integrated into a single local network, which allows students and teachers to quickly exchange data,» the City Hall said.

The City Hall added that the launch of the multimedia classroom will speed up the processes of introduction of e-education into the traditional educational process. «Given the shortage of textbooks in schools across the country, the introduction of e-education will fully provide students with the necessary materials, as well as allow to clearly track activity, progress and attendance. In general, use of interactive visual educational techniques will not only help to improve the quality of teaching, but also to attract more interest of children to the educational process,» the City Hall added.

A memorandum on implementation of «smart classroom» project between the Bishkek City Hall and Weidong Cloud Education Group was signed in the fall of 2019.