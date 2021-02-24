19:02
Deputies to check operation of Vertex Gold Company

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved creation of a temporary deputy commission to check operation of Vertex Gold Company LLC.

The commission included deputies: Alfiya Samigullina, Nodirbek Karimov, Maksat Egemberdiev, Chynara Urumkalieva, Tariel Zhorobekov, Sagyndyk Keldibaev, Arzybek Karybekov, Azizbek Tursunbaev, Baigazy Kenzhebaev, Osmon Turdumambetov, Ermamat Tagaev, Saidulla Nyshanov.

The deputies will check the issues of environmental protection, safety of the production process and impact on the environment.

The mine of the gold mining company is located in Chatkal district of Jalal-Abad region. The main activity of Vertex Gold Company is development and production of minerals. The company operates at Dzhamgyr field.

It was reported earlier that the company did not launch the gold processing plant on schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.
