Deputy commission to check activities of Health Ministry

Deputies created a temporary deputy commission at a meeting of the Parliament to study the activities of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan.

This initiative was raised by MP Zhusupbek Korgonbai uulu.

The commission consists of the following MPs:

Zhusupbek Korgonbai uulu;

Jalolidin Nurbaev;

Gusharkan Kultaeva;

Sharapatkan Mazhitova;

Aisarakan Abdibaeva;

Iskhak Masaliev;

Sultanbai Aizhigitov;

Nilufar Alimzhanova.

Earlier, deputy Zhusupbek Korgonbai uulu made an appeal at a parliamentary session and again accused the head of the Ministry of Health of links to organized crime and corruption.

Other colleagues agreed with him and demanded to consider job competence of the head of the Ministry of Health.