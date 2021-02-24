Kyrgyzstani found hanged at deserted hotel in Phuket

Police of the resort island of Phuket (Thailand) reported a tourist from Kyrgyzstan found hanged at a deserted hotel in Thalang district. Chiang Rai Times reports.

The body of the 28-year-old Adilet Bakytbekov was found on the third floor of the abandoned building in tambon Thep Krasattri.

A rope was found around his neck, and there were no other bruises on his body. Police said there were no traces of a struggle.

The man’s younger brother contacted the police and said that his brother left a house in Phuket and did not return. The man’s body was later found in the abandoned hotel.

According to police, the man had a debt problem and this might have been the reason for his act.

Before he took his life, the man sent a video to his wife. Details of the video are not disclosed.

The body of the Kyrgyzstani was sent for a postmortem examination.