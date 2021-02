Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Sabirov gave up his seat. He announced it at a meeting of Parliament.

According to the deputy, he decided to give his place to younger candidates.

53-year-old Maksat Sabirov represented Respublika-Ata Zhurt faction in Parliament. He was its leader in 2014-2015. Previously, he was a deputy of the fifth convocation from Respublika.