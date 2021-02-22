Plea bargain: Ex-President of Manas Management Company released

Former president of Manas Management Company CJSC Nursultan Belekov was placed under house arrest. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

It is known that he entered into a plea bargain in exchange for replacement of his detention in a pre-trial detention center with a sanction not related to imprisonment.

Earlier it was reported that the Prosecutor General’s Office revealed a fact of causing damage to the state of 139 million soms. Nursultan Belekov was arrested within the framework of the previously disclosed corruption scheme at Manas International Airport OJSC. According to the investigation, the CJSC provided benefits to a foreign company that caused large damage to the state.

Sources stated that Nursultan Belekov testified against Emir Chukuev. His lawyers note that Belekov slandered their client without providing any evidence.

Albek Ibraimov, Emir Chukuev and other managers of Manas International Airport, who worked there from 2016 to 2020, are involved in the case.

Albek Ibraimov was the Chairman of the Board and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Manas from 2013 to 2016. Emir Chukuev was the Chairman of the Board from 2015 to 2018.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan, together with the Transport Prosecutor’s Office, announced earlier that it revealed a systematic scheme for granting privileges to a foreign company for cargo handling of international flights by the responsible persons of Manas Management Company CJSC. The damage to the state amounted to 139,598,681 soms.