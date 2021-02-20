Azis Kudaibergenov appointed judge of Administrative Court of Naryn region

Azis Kudaibergenov was appointed a judge of the Administrative Court of Naryn region. Press service of the Presidential Executive Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Council for Selection of Judges addressed the head of state Sadyr Japarov with a proposal to appoint a judge to a vacant position in the Administrative Court of Naryn region.

Taking into account the additional materials presented by the relevant government agencies, the President agreed with the recommendation on the candidacy.

Azis Kudaibergenov was sent to the Administrative Court of Naryn region to exercise his powers.