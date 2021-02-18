14:41
USD 84.41
EUR 101.92
RUB 1.14
English

Militant planning to commit terrorist attacks in Bishkek and Kant arrested

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detained a militant who, in the summer of 2015, being a member of a gang, planned to commit a terrorist attack in Bishkek and at the Russian Kant airbase. The press center of the State Committee for National Security informed 24.kg news agency. He had been hiding from the special services for six years.

«It was found out that the detainee is a member of an international terrorist organization and was wanted for committing especially grave terrorist crimes as part of an underground division that was neutralized during a special operation in the summer of 2015 in Bishkek. As part of the criminal case under investigation, the detainee was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security,» the State Committee said.

In July 2015, serviceman of Alpha special forces eliminated four militants and detained 11 their accomplices during a special operation in Bishkek. Four servicemen were injured.

It turned out later that the terrorist cell was headed by a citizen of Kazakhstan Zhanbolot Amirov. They planned to commit a terrorist attack on Ala-Too square in Bishkek on July 17, blowing up a car filled with ammunition. In addition, they planned a terrorist attack at the airbase in Kant. They intended to blow up the house where the servicemen live, to seize weapons and equipment.
link: https://24.kg/english/183923/
views: 83
Print
Related
Islamist-recruiter arrested in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
Foreign mercenary detained in Kyrgyzstan
Terrorist accomplice financing banned groups arrested in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani convicted of terrorist activities in Yakutia
Kyrgyzstani accused of terrorism in Moscow, case sent to court
Expert: Quality of education is associated with growing level of terrorism
SCNS Chairman tells about work on countering terrorism
Militant from Syria arrested in Kyrgyzstan
SCNS: Kyrgyzstani trying to leave for war in Syria arrested
Members of terrorist underworld rob businessman in Jalal-Abad
Popular
Students hold rally at Education Ministry in Bishkek Students hold rally at Education Ministry in Bishkek
Ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Toktomushev addresses people Ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Toktomushev addresses people
Date of first official visit of Sadyr Japarov to Russia announced Date of first official visit of Sadyr Japarov to Russia announced
Residents of border areas hold second rally in Bishkek Residents of border areas hold second rally in Bishkek
18 February, Thursday
14:39
Kyrgyzstan has to strive for the rule of law Kyrgyzstan has to strive for the rule of law
14:29
Pretrial restraint for ex-chairman of Financial Police Bakir Tairov changed
14:12
Militant planning to commit terrorist attacks in Bishkek and Kant arrested
13:01
Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post
12:42
More than half of Bishkek's budget to be traditionally spent on social sphere