Two PCR tests: How students from Kyrgyzstan can leave for Russia

Students from Kyrgyzstan studying at Russian universities must undergo PCR testing twice. The Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to changes in the recommendations of Rospotrebnadzor, foreign students arriving in Russia from countries with which air traffic has already been resumed, including from Kyrgyzstan, must undergo the PCR testing for coronavirus no earlier than 72 hours before departure and within 72 hours after entering the territory of Russia.

They have to strictly observe the isolation regime after arrival until the test result is obtained. Students are admitted to the educational process only if they have two negative test results.

Students from Kyrgyzstan can leave for Russia by direct regular flights, which are operated three times a week on Bishkek — Moscow route by Aeroflot (SU1983 on Tuesdays, Fridays, Sundays) and Avia Traffic (on Wednesdays, Fridays, Sundays).
