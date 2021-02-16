16:46
Bishkek hosts Judo Championship among cadets

Judo Championship of Kyrgyzstan among cadets was held in Bishkek. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the state agency, the Sports Palace named after Kaba uulu Kozhomkul hosted the Judo Championship of the Kyrgyz Republic, in which 483 athletes took part.

«Champions and prize-winners were awarded with diplomas and medals. The Championship of Kyrgyzstan was held by the Directorate for Olympic Sports in cooperation with the Judo Federation. Participants came from five regions — Chui, Osh, Naryn, Issyk-Kul, Talas, as well as from Bishkek and Osh cities,» the state agency said.
