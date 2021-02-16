Kanatbek Turgunbekov appointed head of Financial Intelligence Service

Kanatbek Turgunbekov was appointed the head of the State Financial Intelligence Service of Kyrgyzstan. The agency’s website says.

Its former head, Gulamzhan Anarbaev, resigned at his own request. The newly appointed Kanatbek Turgunbekov thanked the former head for his work.

«We all know that the quality of the work performed has always come first for you. You, as an experienced person, have become an excellent example, a wise mentor for the younger generation. I have no doubt that your many years of experience will be useful in other high positions as well,» he said.

It is known from open sources that Kanatbek Turgunbekov was the head of the headquarters of Kyrgyzstan party in 2020 parliamentary elections. Then he headed the pre-election headquarters of Sadyr Japarov.

From 2009 to 2010 he was the Deputy Head of the Agency for Prevention of Corruption of the Kyrgyz Republic. Then the current head of state was the director of this state agency.