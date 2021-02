Omurbek Suvanaliev was appointed the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The corresponding order was signed by the Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov.

Marip Tullaev was appointed Omurbek Suvanaliev’s deputy.

Omurbek Suvanaliev previously held the post of the Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic.