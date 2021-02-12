COVID: 6 teachers get infected after resumption of education in Bishkek schools

Six teachers got infected with coronavirus after resumption of education in Bishkek schools. Ainagul Ryskulbekova, Deputy Chief Physician of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, announced at a meeting with parents on resumption of the educational process.

According to her, five of the infected teachers work at public schools, one — at a private one.

Ainagul Ryskulbekova added that 13 cases of the infection in children learning in the traditional mode were also registered.

At the same time, she noted that a traditional for this time of year outbreak of acute respiratory viral infections is registered in Bishkek.

At the same time, many parents relaxed too much.

«Children who have coronavirus mostly got infected at home through contacts. Parents sent their children to school, despite the fact that they were sick. So, one mother fell ill on February 5, was treated at home, but sent her child to school. She felt unwell on February 8, went to the hospital, got tested and it turned out that she had coronavirus. The child became ill on February 9, then the second child,» Ainagul Ryskulbekova told.