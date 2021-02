Abdibakyt Khalmurzaev was appointed the head of the Department of Defense, Law, Order and Emergency Situations of the Government of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Khalmurzaev was appointed by the order of the Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov. He has already been introduced to the team.

Abdibakyt Khalmurzaev is the brother of the former plenipotentiary representative of the Government Abish Khalmurzaev.