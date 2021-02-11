Border conflict: Local authorities meet with Ak-Sai residents

Head of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan Kalanbek Markaev and the Chief of the General Staff of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security held meeting with residents of Ak-Sai village. Local residents told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the meeting took place in the building of Ak-Sai rural administration.

«Negotiations with Tajikistan have just ended. People still demand that the Tajik military should not carry out any work in disputed area near Kapchygai village,» local residents said.

According to residents of Ak-Sai, the Tajik military appeared near Kapchygai village a few days ago. They closed the road to pasture and began to carry out work using a bulldozer.