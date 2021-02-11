16:11
Incident occurs at Kyrgyz-Uzbek border

Verbal skirmish occurred between local residents and Uzbek border guards at the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border. Video of the incident appeared on the Internet. Authors of the video claim that Uzbek border guards have blocked disputed areas near Aksy.

Own sources in the low enforcement agencies told 24.kg news agency that the footage shows Besh-Chynar area in Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan.

«The border guards of the neighboring state are installing fences in accordance with a bilateral agreement dated 2017 in Besh-Chynar area. They are on their territory and do not go beyond it,» the sources noted.

The press service of the State Border Service informed that the situation on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border is stable. Awareness-raising work is carried out with the population.
