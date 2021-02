U.S. dollar depreciated by 40 tyiyns and its exchange rate dropped to 84.5 soms since the beginning of the week in Kyrgyzstan.

Today it is bought for 84.1-84.2 soms and sold for 84.45-84.6 soms. The nominal exchange rate was set by the National Bank at 84,6771 soms (0.14 percent drop).

At the same time, the euro exchange rate remains stable. It is bought for 101.2-101.5 soms and sold for 102.7-103 soms. The official exchange rate is 102,4381 soms (0.4 percent growth).