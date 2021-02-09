16:34
Nazira Dyusheeva appointed President of Academy of Education of Kyrgyzstan

Doctor of Education Nazira Dyusheeva was appointed the President of the Academy of Education of Kyrgyzstan under the Ministry of Education and Science. The ministry reported.

Earlier, the Professor worked as the Director at the Republican Institute for Advanced Studies and Retraining of Teachers.

Nazira Dyusheeva was born on November 29, 1972 in Frunze city. In 1995, she graduated from the Issyk-Kul State University named after Kasym Tynystanov with qualification «primary school teacher, Russian language teacher in primary national classes», and in 2005 — from the Kyrgyz State Law Academy with qualification «lawyer.»
