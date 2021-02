New Deputy Mayor of Bishkek was appointed. The Bishkek City Hall reported.

Ruslanbek Akylbekov was appointed to the post of Deputy Mayor of the capital in charge of transport and municipal property. Previously, he was the director of a private legal and financial company, in 2012 — the deputy head of Pervomaisky district, worked at management positions at public and private organizations.

The corresponding order was signed by the acting Mayor of Bishkek Balbak Tulobaev.