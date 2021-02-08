23:49
USD 84.80
EUR 101.63
RUB 1.13
English

New head of department appointed at Presidential Executive Office

Iskender Gaipkulov, a deputy from Ata Meken parliamentary faction, was appointed to a post at the Presidential Executive Office.

By decree of the head of state, he was appointed the head of the Department of Strategic Development Policy, Economy and Finance.

Previously, Daniyar Imanaliev took the post. He was relieved from office due to appointment to another post.

Iskender Gaipkulov was also a deputy of the Parliament of the third convocation. Until April 2010, he headed the Accounts Chamber. He is 54 years old.
link: https://24.kg/english/182741/
views: 53
Print
Related
Ravshan Sabirov appointed Advisor to President of Kyrgyzstan
Aizhan Sadyrkulova to perform duties of head of Accounts Chamber
Head of liquidated Labor Ministry becomes Deputy Head of Health Ministry
President Sadyr Japarov signs decrees on appointment of Cabinet members
New Adviser to President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov appointed
New Chief Spokesperson for President of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Almambet Shykmamatov could become head of Investment Promotion Agency
Sadyr Japarov bans appointment of people with tarnished reputation
Ilyaz Tashbolot uulu becomes new director of Music School in Osh
Nurbek Sydygaliev becomes Deputy Speaker of Parliament
Popular
Smuggling for 800,000 soms: Border guards detain three Kyrgyzstanis Smuggling for 800,000 soms: Border guards detain three Kyrgyzstanis
Ministry of Health of Turkey donates 5,000 PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Health of Turkey donates 5,000 PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan
Deputy of Parliament Kubanychbek Zhumaliev detained Deputy of Parliament Kubanychbek Zhumaliev detained
EAEU to develop application to simplify labor migration EAEU to develop application to simplify labor migration
8 February, Monday
22:32
New head of department appointed at Presidential Executive Office New head of department appointed at Presidential Execu...
22:05
At least 47 railway wagons with goods arrive in Kyrgyzstan from Urumqi
21:48
President of Kyrgyzstan schedules local council elections for April 11
21:26
Two more checkpoints on border with Kazakhstan resume work
21:16
Korea resumes issue of visas to Kyrgyzstanis