New head of department appointed at Presidential Executive Office

Iskender Gaipkulov, a deputy from Ata Meken parliamentary faction, was appointed to a post at the Presidential Executive Office.

By decree of the head of state, he was appointed the head of the Department of Strategic Development Policy, Economy and Finance.

Previously, Daniyar Imanaliev took the post. He was relieved from office due to appointment to another post.

Iskender Gaipkulov was also a deputy of the Parliament of the third convocation. Until April 2010, he headed the Accounts Chamber. He is 54 years old.