Ministry of Health of Turkey donates 5,000 PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Health of Turkey has donated 5,000 PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan as humanitarian aid. The press service of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The head of the ministry Alymkadyr Beishenaliev is on a working trip to Turkey. He met with the Deputy Health Minister of Turkey Halil Eldemir.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev noted the need for prompt ratification of the agreement on the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital in Bishkek in order to ensure its full functioning.

He also visited Optima Technic plant in Ankara, where mobile clinics for Kyrgyzstan have been made. They have diagnostic departments with modern medical equipment — a computed tomography scan, an ultrasound machine, a mammography machine, an X-ray machine, a gastroscope, a colonoscope, an ophthalmoscope, a rhinoscope, an echocardiograph, laboratory equipment for biochemical and other tests, as well as operating rooms for ophthalmological operations.
